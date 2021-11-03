Orient Abrasive Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.16 crore, up 7.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.16 crore in September 2021 up 7.05% from Rs. 67.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021 down 37.73% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021 down 36.54% from Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2020.

Orient Abrasive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2020.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 28.55 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.09% returns over the last 6 months and 44.19% over the last 12 months.