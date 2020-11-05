Orient Abrasive Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.41 crore, down 17.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.41 crore in September 2020 down 17.29% from Rs. 81.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2020 down 61.48% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2020 down 39.64% from Rs. 12.06 crore in September 2019.

Orient Abrasive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2019.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 19.50 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.76% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.