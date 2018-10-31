Orient Abrasive Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.50 crore, down 26.35% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 54.50 crore in September 2018 down 26.35% from Rs. 74.01 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2018 up 23.27% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2018 up 14.37% from Rs. 6.68 crore in September 2017.

Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2017.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 27.90 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.87% returns over the last 6 months and -24.18% over the last 12 months.