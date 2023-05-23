Orient Abrasive Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.15 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.15 crore in March 2023 up 17.63% from Rs. 68.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 128.34% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.17 crore in March 2023 up 38.1% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2022.

Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 26.95 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.