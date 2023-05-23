English
    Orient Abrasive Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.15 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Abrasives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.15 crore in March 2023 up 17.63% from Rs. 68.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 128.34% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.17 crore in March 2023 up 38.1% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2022.

    Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    Orient Abrasive shares closed at 26.95 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Abrasives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.1551.1668.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.1551.1668.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.2014.1216.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.7618.6530.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.410.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.663.573.72
    Depreciation2.272.342.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1611.4715.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.360.600.07
    Other Income1.552.864.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.903.464.20
    Interest1.080.880.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.832.583.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.832.583.33
    Tax0.500.541.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.322.042.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.322.042.33
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.170.20
    Diluted EPS0.440.170.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.170.20
    Diluted EPS0.440.170.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
