Orient Abrasive Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.99 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.99 crore in March 2022 down 18.23% from Rs. 84.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022 down 9.79% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2022 down 28.06% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2021.

Orient Abrasive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 28.55 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.39% returns over the last 6 months and 18.22% over the last 12 months.