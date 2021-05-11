Orient Abrasive Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.37 crore, down 6.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.37 crore in March 2021 down 6.17% from Rs. 89.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021 down 40.65% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2021 down 14.46% from Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2020.

Orient Abrasive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2020.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 27.75 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.40% returns over the last 6 months and 104.80% over the last 12 months.