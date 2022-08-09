 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Abrasive Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.80 crore, up 21.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Abrasives are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.80 crore in June 2022 up 21.63% from Rs. 73.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2022 up 53.11% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2022 up 33.17% from Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2021.

Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 28.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.11% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months.

Orient Abrasives
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.80 68.99 73.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.80 68.99 73.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.14 16.02 18.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.27 30.91 6.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.53 0.02 6.51
Power & Fuel 5.86 -- 13.09
Employees Cost 4.00 3.72 8.58
Depreciation 2.45 2.44 2.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.04 15.83 15.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.58 0.07 3.17
Other Income 1.12 4.14 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.70 4.20 3.40
Interest 0.83 0.88 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.87 3.33 2.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.87 3.33 2.51
Tax 1.45 1.00 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.42 2.33 2.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.42 2.33 2.23
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.97 11.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.20 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.20 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.20 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.20 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
