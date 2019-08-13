Orient Abrasive Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 87.79 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.79 crore in June 2019 down 0.75% from Rs. 88.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2019 up 48.97% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2019 up 8.88% from Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2018.

Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2018.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 18.00 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.21% returns over the last 6 months and -47.98% over the last 12 months.