    Orient Abrasive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.16 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Abrasives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.16 crore in December 2022 up 18.08% from Rs. 43.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 101.15% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2022 up 16.7% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2021.

    Orient Abrasives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.1661.7443.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.1661.7443.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.1221.314.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.6511.3522.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.416.54-0.82
    Power & Fuel----2.72
    Employees Cost3.576.634.13
    Depreciation2.342.452.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4711.937.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.601.540.69
    Other Income2.862.051.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.463.582.37
    Interest0.880.960.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.582.621.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.582.621.76
    Tax0.540.780.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.041.851.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.041.851.01
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.150.08
    Diluted EPS0.170.150.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.150.08
    Diluted EPS0.170.150.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited