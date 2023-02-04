Orient Abrasive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.16 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.16 crore in December 2022 up 18.08% from Rs. 43.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 101.15% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2022 up 16.7% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2021.

Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Read More