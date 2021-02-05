Orient Abrasive Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.71 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.71 crore in December 2020 up 2.41% from Rs. 86.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2020 down 6.3% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2020 down 25.61% from Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2019.

Orient Abrasive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 24.05 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.01% returns over the last 6 months and 36.65% over the last 12 months.