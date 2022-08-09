Orient Abrasive Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.16 crore, up 24.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.16 crore in June 2022 up 24.83% from Rs. 73.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022 up 71.46% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.29 crore in June 2022 up 51.8% from Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2021.

Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 28.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.11% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months.