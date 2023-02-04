Orient Abrasive Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.05 crore, up 17.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.05 crore in December 2022 up 17.08% from Rs. 47.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 139.81% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2022 up 29.07% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Read More