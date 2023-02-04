English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Abrasive Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.05 crore, up 17.08% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Abrasives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.05 crore in December 2022 up 17.08% from Rs. 47.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 139.81% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2022 up 29.07% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

    Orient Abrasives
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.0567.8247.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.0567.8247.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.4821.254.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.1110.9122.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.946.54-0.82
    Power & Fuel----3.28
    Employees Cost6.228.984.77
    Depreciation2.943.023.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6414.889.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.612.240.86
    Other Income2.511.581.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.123.822.40
    Interest0.880.980.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.242.841.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.242.841.79
    Tax0.740.830.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.502.011.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.502.011.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.502.011.04
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.170.09
    Diluted EPS0.210.170.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.170.09
    Diluted EPS0.210.170.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited