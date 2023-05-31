Oricon Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.41 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 155.41 crore in March 2023 up 6.55% from Rs. 145.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2023 down 19.32% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.40 crore in March 2023 up 1.05% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022.

    Oricon Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

    Oricon Ent shares closed at 22.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.35% returns over the last 6 months and -19.79% over the last 12 months.

    Oricon Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations155.4198.91144.25
    Other Operating Income----1.61
    Total Income From Operations155.4198.91145.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.6779.2979.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods----6.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.85-24.739.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.9012.138.34
    Depreciation8.456.947.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.3428.9330.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.20-3.655.53
    Other Income1.751.774.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.95-1.8810.16
    Interest3.512.952.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.44-4.827.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.44-4.827.30
    Tax0.98-0.861.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.47-3.975.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.47-3.975.54
    Equity Share Capital31.4131.4131.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.28-0.250.35
    Diluted EPS0.28-0.250.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.28-0.250.35
    Diluted EPS0.28-0.250.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023