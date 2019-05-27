Oricon Ent Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 127.11 crore, up 800.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.11 crore in March 2019 up 800.34% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2019 up 703.75% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.51 crore in March 2019 up 876.67% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2018.

Oricon Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 25.15 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.14% returns over the last 6 months and -45.21% over the last 12 months.