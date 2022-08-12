Oricon Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.37 crore, up 54.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.37 crore in June 2022 up 54.33% from Rs. 119.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.89 crore in June 2022 down 88.73% from Rs. 132.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.78 crore in June 2022 up 110.3% from Rs. 13.21 crore in June 2021.

Oricon Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.41 in June 2021.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 33.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.10% returns over the last 6 months and 10.67% over the last 12 months.