Oricon Ent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 258.27 crore, up 2413.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.27 crore in June 2019 up 2413.69% from Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.10 crore in June 2019 up 963.23% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.77 crore in June 2019 up 1191.34% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2018.

Oricon Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2018.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 22.10 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.01% returns over the last 6 months and -41.99% over the last 12 months.