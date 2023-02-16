Oricon Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.91 crore, down 24.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.91 crore in December 2022 down 24.94% from Rs. 131.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 179.06% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 70.31% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021.