Oricon Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.91 crore, down 24.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.91 crore in December 2022 down 24.94% from Rs. 131.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 179.06% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 70.31% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021.

Oricon Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.91 131.87 131.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.91 131.87 131.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.29 79.05 72.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.73 0.92 5.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.13 10.81 11.87
Depreciation 6.94 7.12 8.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.93 30.21 28.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.65 3.77 4.51
Other Income 1.77 3.84 4.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.88 7.60 8.98
Interest 2.95 2.07 2.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.82 5.53 6.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.82 5.53 6.12
Tax -0.86 2.37 1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.97 3.16 5.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.97 3.16 5.02
Equity Share Capital 31.41 31.41 31.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.20 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.20 0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.20 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.20 0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited