Oricon Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.91 crore, down 24.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 98.91 crore in December 2022 down 24.94% from Rs. 131.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 179.06% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 70.31% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021.
Oricon Ent shares closed at 21.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.08% returns over the last 6 months and -41.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Oricon Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.91
|131.87
|131.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.91
|131.87
|131.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.29
|79.05
|72.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.73
|0.92
|5.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.13
|10.81
|11.87
|Depreciation
|6.94
|7.12
|8.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.93
|30.21
|28.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.65
|3.77
|4.51
|Other Income
|1.77
|3.84
|4.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|7.60
|8.98
|Interest
|2.95
|2.07
|2.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.82
|5.53
|6.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.82
|5.53
|6.12
|Tax
|-0.86
|2.37
|1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.97
|3.16
|5.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.97
|3.16
|5.02
|Equity Share Capital
|31.41
|31.41
|31.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.20
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.20
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.20
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.20
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited