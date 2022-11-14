Oricon Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.98 crore, up 24.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.98 crore in September 2022 up 24.36% from Rs. 106.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2022 up 133.14% from Rs. 13.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in September 2022 up 1121.71% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

Oricon Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 28.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and 5.08% over the last 12 months.