Oricon Ent Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 204.01 crore, down 19.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.01 crore in March 2020 down 19.2% from Rs. 252.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2020 down 172.46% from Rs. 15.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2020 down 31.82% from Rs. 44.82 crore in March 2019.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 17.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.46% returns over the last 6 months and -10.03% over the last 12 months.