Oricon Ent Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 204.01 crore, down 19.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 204.01 crore in March 2020 down 19.2% from Rs. 252.48 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2020 down 172.46% from Rs. 15.42 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2020 down 31.82% from Rs. 44.82 crore in March 2019.
Oricon Ent shares closed at 17.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.46% returns over the last 6 months and -10.03% over the last 12 months.
|Oricon Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|204.01
|196.05
|250.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.13
|Total Income From Operations
|204.01
|196.05
|252.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68.27
|56.53
|67.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.18
|1.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.71
|-15.28
|-1.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.34
|16.09
|17.17
|Depreciation
|22.24
|22.83
|19.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|104.41
|109.54
|137.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|5.16
|10.73
|Other Income
|8.87
|5.72
|14.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.32
|10.88
|25.14
|Interest
|5.90
|3.90
|6.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.42
|6.97
|18.41
|Exceptional Items
|-2.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.42
|6.97
|18.41
|Tax
|2.08
|-0.49
|-1.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.66
|7.47
|19.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.66
|7.47
|19.93
|Minority Interest
|1.68
|-2.95
|-4.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.17
|4.52
|15.42
|Equity Share Capital
|31.41
|31.41
|31.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.29
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.29
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.29
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.29
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am