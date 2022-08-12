 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oricon Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.69 crore, up 60.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 191.69 crore in June 2022 up 60.46% from Rs. 119.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022 down 88.43% from Rs. 129.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2022 up 102.44% from Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2021.

Oricon Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in June 2021.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 33.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.10% returns over the last 6 months and 10.67% over the last 12 months.

Oricon Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 191.69 149.65 119.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 191.69 149.65 119.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.06 79.00 67.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 6.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.68 9.43 0.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.70 8.66 12.95
Depreciation 8.14 7.42 8.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.03 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.95 33.76 30.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.11 5.34 -0.66
Other Income 6.08 11.18 5.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.19 16.52 4.80
Interest 1.85 3.34 3.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.34 13.18 1.43
Exceptional Items -- -- 131.71
P/L Before Tax 17.34 13.18 133.14
Tax 2.66 0.88 4.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.68 12.30 128.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 -3.14 0.31
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.67 9.16 128.75
Minority Interest 0.03 -0.29 1.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.31 0.05 -0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.01 8.92 129.74
Equity Share Capital 31.41 31.41 31.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.96 0.58 8.27
Diluted EPS 0.96 0.58 8.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.96 0.58 8.27
Diluted EPS 0.96 0.58 8.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
