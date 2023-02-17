Oricon Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore, down 6.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore in December 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 133.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2022 down 423.58% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 83.7% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2021.
Oricon Ent shares closed at 21.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.76% returns over the last 6 months and -42.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Oricon Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|124.61
|132.98
|133.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|124.61
|132.98
|133.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.90
|79.05
|72.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.73
|0.92
|5.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.62
|12.66
|12.60
|Depreciation
|7.63
|8.02
|8.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.40
|31.86
|30.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.20
|0.47
|2.65
|Other Income
|3.52
|7.27
|7.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|7.74
|9.69
|Interest
|2.24
|1.10
|3.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.92
|6.64
|6.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.92
|6.64
|6.53
|Tax
|-0.99
|2.43
|2.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.93
|4.21
|4.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.15
|-0.02
|-3.84
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.09
|4.20
|0.25
|Minority Interest
|0.04
|-0.06
|1.65
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.81
|0.17
|0.22
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.86
|4.31
|2.12
|Equity Share Capital
|31.41
|31.41
|31.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.27
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.27
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.27
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.27
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited