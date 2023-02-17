 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oricon Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore, down 6.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore in December 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 133.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2022 down 423.58% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 83.7% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2021.

Oricon Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.61 132.98 133.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.61 132.98 133.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.90 79.05 72.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.73 0.92 5.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.62 12.66 12.60
Depreciation 7.63 8.02 8.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.40 31.86 30.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.20 0.47 2.65
Other Income 3.52 7.27 7.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.68 7.74 9.69
Interest 2.24 1.10 3.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.92 6.64 6.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.92 6.64 6.53
Tax -0.99 2.43 2.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.93 4.21 4.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.15 -0.02 -3.84
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.09 4.20 0.25
Minority Interest 0.04 -0.06 1.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.81 0.17 0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.86 4.31 2.12
Equity Share Capital 31.41 31.41 31.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 0.27 0.14
Diluted EPS -0.44 0.27 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 0.27 0.14
Diluted EPS -0.44 0.27 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited