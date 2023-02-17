Oricon Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore, down 6.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore in December 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 133.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2022 down 423.58% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 83.7% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2021.