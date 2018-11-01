Organic Coating Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore, down 15.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore in September 2018 down 15.53% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2018 down 848.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2018 down 42.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2017.

Organic Coating shares closed at 10.14 on October 29, 2018 (BSE)