Organic Coating Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore, down 15.53% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Organic Coatings are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore in September 2018 down 15.53% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2018 down 848.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2018 down 42.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2017.
Organic Coating shares closed at 10.14 on October 29, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Organic Coatings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.46
|9.00
|8.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.46
|9.00
|8.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.79
|6.61
|7.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.33
|0.21
|-0.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.41
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|1.30
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.16
|0.31
|Interest
|0.28
|0.31
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.14
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|-0.14
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.17
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.17
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.67
|7.67
|7.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.22
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.22
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.22
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.22
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited