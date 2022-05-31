Organic Coating Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, up 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore in March 2022 up 35.36% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Organic Coating shares closed at 8.79 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)