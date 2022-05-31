Organic Coating Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, up 35.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Organic Coatings are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore in March 2022 up 35.36% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
Organic Coating shares closed at 8.79 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Organic Coatings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.90
|6.43
|5.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.90
|6.43
|5.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.88
|4.93
|3.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|0.11
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.21
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.19
|0.98
|1.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.07
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.06
|0.09
|Interest
|0.35
|0.34
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.40
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.40
|-0.28
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.40
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.40
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|7.67
|7.67
|7.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.52
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.52
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.52
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.52
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited