Organic Coating Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 40.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in March 2020 down 40.71% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 39.09% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 21.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

Organic Coating shares closed at 2.81 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and -54.31% over the last 12 months.