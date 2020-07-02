Organic Coating Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 40.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Organic Coatings are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in March 2020 down 40.71% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 39.09% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 21.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.
Organic Coating shares closed at 2.81 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and -54.31% over the last 12 months.
|Organic Coatings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.21
|5.54
|10.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.21
|5.54
|10.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.27
|4.14
|8.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.55
|-0.50
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.35
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.27
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.09
|1.17
|1.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.12
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.13
|0.01
|Interest
|0.38
|0.28
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.15
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.15
|-0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.15
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.15
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|7.67
|7.67
|7.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.20
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.20
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.20
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.20
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am