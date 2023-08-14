Organic Coating Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, down 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in June 2023 down 8.41% from Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 668.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 28.07% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

Organic Coating shares closed at 7.43 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months