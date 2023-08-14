English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Organic Coating Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, down 8.41% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Organic Coatings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in June 2023 down 8.41% from Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 668.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 28.07% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

    Organic Coating shares closed at 7.43 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months

    Organic Coatings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.505.937.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.505.937.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.653.845.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.14-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.250.20
    Depreciation0.250.220.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.331.080.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.410.23
    Other Income0.050.020.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.420.31
    Interest0.410.380.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.250.04-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.250.04-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.250.04-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.250.04-0.03
    Equity Share Capital7.677.677.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.320.05-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.320.05-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.320.05-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.320.05-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Organic Coating #Organic Coatings #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!