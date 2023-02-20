Organic Coating Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 22.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Organic Coatings are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2022 down 22.74% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 16.69% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 47.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Organic Coating shares closed at 6.21 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and -27.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Organic Coatings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.97
|4.90
|6.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.97
|4.90
|6.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.48
|3.95
|4.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.18
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.20
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.26
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.92
|0.97
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.30
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|-0.26
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.39
|0.37
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.63
|-0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|-0.63
|-0.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|-0.63
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|-0.63
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|7.67
|7.67
|7.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.82
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.82
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.82
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.82
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited