Organic Coating Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 22.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Organic Coatings are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2022 down 22.74% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 16.69% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 47.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Organic Coatings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.97 4.90 6.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.97 4.90 6.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.48 3.95 4.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 -0.18 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.20 0.21
Depreciation 0.25 0.26 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.92 0.97 0.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.30 -0.07
Other Income 0.02 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 -0.26 -0.06
Interest 0.39 0.37 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 -0.63 -0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 -0.63 -0.40
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.33 -0.63 -0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.33 -0.63 -0.40
Equity Share Capital 7.67 7.67 7.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.82 -0.52
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.82 -0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.82 -0.52
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.82 -0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited