    Organic Coating Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 22.74% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Organic Coatings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2022 down 22.74% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 16.69% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 47.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    Organic Coating shares closed at 6.21 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and -27.54% over the last 12 months.

    Organic Coatings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.974.906.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.974.906.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.483.954.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.180.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.200.21
    Depreciation0.250.260.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.920.970.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.30-0.07
    Other Income0.020.050.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.06-0.26-0.06
    Interest0.390.370.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.33-0.63-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.33-0.63-0.40
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.33-0.63-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.33-0.63-0.40
    Equity Share Capital7.677.677.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.82-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.82-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.82-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.82-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Organic Coating #Organic Coatings #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am