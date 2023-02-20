Organic Coating Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 22.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2022 down 22.74% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 16.69% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 47.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Organic Coating shares closed at 6.21 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and -27.54% over the last 12 months.