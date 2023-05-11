Orchid Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.90 crore, up 16.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 209.90 crore in March 2023 up 16.46% from Rs. 180.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.87 crore in March 2023 up 3742.28% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.41 crore in March 2023 up 32.6% from Rs. 31.23 crore in March 2022.
Orchid Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 15.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2022.
|Orchid Pharma shares closed at 395.00 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and 22.48% over the last 12 months.
|Orchid Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|209.90
|159.76
|180.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|209.90
|159.76
|180.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.22
|76.75
|98.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.69
|18.85
|3.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.36
|16.68
|13.77
|Depreciation
|7.21
|8.18
|26.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.95
|33.82
|35.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.48
|5.48
|2.85
|Other Income
|1.73
|8.93
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.20
|14.41
|4.60
|Interest
|7.48
|7.68
|4.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.72
|6.73
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|39.21
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|65.93
|6.73
|0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|65.93
|6.73
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.06
|--
|-1.92
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|64.87
|6.73
|-1.78
|Equity Share Capital
|40.82
|40.82
|40.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.89
|1.65
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|15.89
|1.65
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.89
|1.65
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|15.89
|1.65
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited