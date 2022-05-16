Orchid Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore, up 49.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore in March 2022 up 49.58% from Rs. 120.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022 up 93.46% from Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.23 crore in March 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 26.25 crore in March 2021.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 314.25 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)