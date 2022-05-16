 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orchid Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore, up 49.58% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore in March 2022 up 49.58% from Rs. 120.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022 up 93.46% from Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.23 crore in March 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 26.25 crore in March 2021.

Orchid Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 180.23 159.30 120.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 180.23 159.30 120.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.69 81.38 55.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.17 11.13 23.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.77 16.21 9.37
Depreciation 26.63 20.22 20.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.13 34.68 8.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.85 -4.33 3.40
Other Income 1.75 2.37 2.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.60 -1.97 5.93
Interest 4.46 6.78 11.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 -8.75 -5.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.14 -8.75 -5.95
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 -8.75 -5.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.92 -0.25 -21.28
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.78 -8.99 -27.23
Equity Share Capital 40.82 40.82 40.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -2.20 -6.67
Diluted EPS -0.44 -2.20 -6.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -2.20 -6.67
Diluted EPS -0.44 -2.20 -6.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
