Orchid Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore, up 49.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore in March 2022 up 49.58% from Rs. 120.49 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022 up 93.46% from Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.23 crore in March 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 26.25 crore in March 2021.
Orchid Pharma shares closed at 314.25 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Orchid Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|180.23
|159.30
|120.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|180.23
|159.30
|120.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.69
|81.38
|55.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.17
|11.13
|23.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.77
|16.21
|9.37
|Depreciation
|26.63
|20.22
|20.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.13
|34.68
|8.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.85
|-4.33
|3.40
|Other Income
|1.75
|2.37
|2.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.60
|-1.97
|5.93
|Interest
|4.46
|6.78
|11.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|-8.75
|-5.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|-8.75
|-5.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|-8.75
|-5.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.92
|-0.25
|-21.28
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.78
|-8.99
|-27.23
|Equity Share Capital
|40.82
|40.82
|40.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-2.20
|-6.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-2.20
|-6.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-2.20
|-6.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-2.20
|-6.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited