Orchid Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.11 crore, down 32.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.11 crore in March 2020 down 32.06% from Rs. 162.07 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.31 crore in March 2020 down 303.93% from Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.34 crore in March 2020 down 593.79% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2019.
|Orchid Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.11
|128.58
|162.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.11
|128.58
|162.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.97
|53.51
|69.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.57
|1.26
|10.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.51
|21.83
|21.45
|Depreciation
|31.19
|31.64
|31.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.00
|60.99
|68.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.23
|-40.67
|-39.05
|Other Income
|5.70
|7.02
|4.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.53
|-33.66
|-34.56
|Interest
|0.78
|1.09
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.31
|-34.75
|-34.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|21.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.31
|-34.75
|-13.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-54.31
|-34.75
|-13.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-54.31
|-34.75
|-13.45
|Equity Share Capital
|88.96
|88.96
|88.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.31
|-3.91
|-1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-13.31
|-3.91
|-1.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.31
|-3.91
|-1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-13.31
|-3.91
|-1.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am