Orchid Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.11 crore, down 32.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.11 crore in March 2020 down 32.06% from Rs. 162.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.31 crore in March 2020 down 303.93% from Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.34 crore in March 2020 down 593.79% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2019.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 5.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE)