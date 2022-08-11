Orchid Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.99 crore, up 37.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.99 crore in June 2022 up 37.11% from Rs. 95.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.09 crore in June 2022 up 45.86% from Rs. 26.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022 up 103.17% from Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2021.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 307.45 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -28.75% over the last 12 months.