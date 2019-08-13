Orchid Pharma Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 135.77 crore, up 3.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.77 crore in June 2019 up 3.92% from Rs. 130.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.60 crore in June 2019 up 22.62% from Rs. 46.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2019 up 57.66% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2018.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 5.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE)