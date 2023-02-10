Orchid Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore, up 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore in December 2022 up 0.29% from Rs. 159.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 up 174.82% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2022 up 23.78% from Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2021.