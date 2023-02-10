 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orchid Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore, up 0.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore in December 2022 up 0.29% from Rs. 159.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 up 174.82% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2022 up 23.78% from Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2021.

Orchid Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.76 165.25 159.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.76 165.25 159.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.75 113.66 81.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.85 -13.34 11.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.68 17.73 16.21
Depreciation 8.18 17.76 20.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.82 29.38 34.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.48 0.06 -4.33
Other Income 8.93 5.84 2.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.41 5.90 -1.97
Interest 7.68 9.22 6.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.73 -3.32 -8.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.73 -3.32 -8.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.73 -3.32 -8.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.25
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.73 -3.32 -8.99
Equity Share Capital 40.82 40.82 40.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 -0.81 -2.20
Diluted EPS 1.65 -0.81 -2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 -0.81 -2.20
Diluted EPS 1.65 -0.81 -2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited