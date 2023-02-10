Orchid Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore, up 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore in December 2022 up 0.29% from Rs. 159.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 up 174.82% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2022 up 23.78% from Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2021.

Orchid Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2021.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 383.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.86% returns over the last 6 months and 5.11% over the last 12 months.