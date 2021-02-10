Orchid Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 102.63 crore, down 20.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.63 crore in December 2020 down 20.18% from Rs. 128.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.33 crore in December 2020 down 30.47% from Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2020 down 88.61% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 5.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE)