Orchid Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 148.45 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.45 crore in December 2018 up 2.92% from Rs. 144.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.47 crore in December 2018 up 76.08% from Rs. 77.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.40 crore in December 2018 down 34.4% from Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2017.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 3.30 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -58.75% returns over the last 6 months and -81.09% over the last 12 months.