Orchid Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 148.45 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.45 crore in December 2018 up 2.92% from Rs. 144.24 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.47 crore in December 2018 up 76.08% from Rs. 77.23 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.40 crore in December 2018 down 34.4% from Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2017.
Orchid Pharma shares closed at 3.30 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -58.75% returns over the last 6 months and -81.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orchid Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.45
|142.48
|144.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.45
|142.48
|144.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.63
|70.45
|63.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.10
|0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-10.86
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.79
|19.49
|19.54
|Depreciation
|32.84
|32.96
|33.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.45
|66.54
|47.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.33
|-36.19
|-19.89
|Other Income
|1.90
|6.28
|8.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.44
|-29.91
|-11.53
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|76.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.47
|-29.91
|-87.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|6.78
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.47
|-23.13
|-87.70
|Tax
|--
|-0.01
|-10.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.47
|-23.13
|-77.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.47
|-23.13
|-77.23
|Equity Share Capital
|88.96
|88.96
|88.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-2.60
|-8.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-2.60
|-8.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-2.60
|-8.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-2.60
|-8.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited