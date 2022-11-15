 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orchid Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore in September 2022 up 29.37% from Rs. 127.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in September 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 49.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in September 2022 up 80.89% from Rs. 13.08 crore in September 2021.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 404.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.77% over the last 12 months.

Orchid Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 165.25 130.99 127.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 165.25 130.99 127.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.66 111.46 92.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.34 -41.66 -21.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.73 14.58 16.59
Depreciation 17.76 21.63 20.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.38 34.16 28.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 -9.18 -8.76
Other Income 5.84 2.93 1.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.90 -6.25 -6.99
Interest 9.22 7.84 9.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.32 -14.09 -16.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.32 -14.09 -16.89
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.32 -14.09 -16.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 66.29
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.32 -14.09 49.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.07 -0.92 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.39 -15.01 49.40
Equity Share Capital 40.82 40.82 40.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.32 -3.68 12.10
Diluted EPS -1.32 -3.68 12.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.32 -3.68 12.10
Diluted EPS -1.32 -3.68 12.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 15, 2022