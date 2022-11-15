English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orchid Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore in September 2022 up 29.37% from Rs. 127.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in September 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 49.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in September 2022 up 80.89% from Rs. 13.08 crore in September 2021.

    Orchid Pharma shares closed at 404.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.77% over the last 12 months.

    Orchid Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.25130.99127.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.25130.99127.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.66111.4692.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.34-41.66-21.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7314.5816.59
    Depreciation17.7621.6320.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.3834.1628.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.06-9.18-8.76
    Other Income5.842.931.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.90-6.25-6.99
    Interest9.227.849.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.32-14.09-16.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.32-14.09-16.89
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.32-14.09-16.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----66.29
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.32-14.0949.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.07-0.92--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.39-15.0149.40
    Equity Share Capital40.8240.8240.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-3.6812.10
    Diluted EPS-1.32-3.6812.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-3.6812.10
    Diluted EPS-1.32-3.6812.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Orchid Pharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am