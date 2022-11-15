Orchid Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore in September 2022 up 29.37% from Rs. 127.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in September 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 49.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in September 2022 up 80.89% from Rs. 13.08 crore in September 2021.
Orchid Pharma shares closed at 404.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.77% over the last 12 months.
|Orchid Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|165.25
|130.99
|127.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|165.25
|130.99
|127.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.66
|111.46
|92.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.34
|-41.66
|-21.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.73
|14.58
|16.59
|Depreciation
|17.76
|21.63
|20.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.38
|34.16
|28.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|-9.18
|-8.76
|Other Income
|5.84
|2.93
|1.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.90
|-6.25
|-6.99
|Interest
|9.22
|7.84
|9.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.32
|-14.09
|-16.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.32
|-14.09
|-16.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.32
|-14.09
|-16.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|66.29
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.32
|-14.09
|49.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.07
|-0.92
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.39
|-15.01
|49.40
|Equity Share Capital
|40.82
|40.82
|40.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-3.68
|12.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-3.68
|12.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-3.68
|12.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-3.68
|12.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited