Orchid Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore in September 2022 up 29.37% from Rs. 127.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in September 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 49.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in September 2022 up 80.89% from Rs. 13.08 crore in September 2021.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 404.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.77% over the last 12 months.