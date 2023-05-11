Orchid Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.90 crore, up 17.83% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 209.90 159.76 178.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 209.90 159.76 178.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 104.22 76.75 98.81 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.69 18.85 3.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.36 16.68 13.98 Depreciation 7.21 8.18 26.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.95 33.82 37.51 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.48 5.48 -1.95 Other Income 1.73 8.93 1.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.20 14.41 -0.21 Interest 7.48 7.68 4.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.72 6.73 -4.67 Exceptional Items 39.21 -- -- P/L Before Tax 65.93 6.73 -4.67 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.93 6.73 -4.67 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -6.78 -- -1.92 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.16 6.73 -6.59 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 0.86 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 59.14 7.59 -6.59 Equity Share Capital 40.82 40.82 40.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.49 1.86 -1.61 Diluted EPS 14.49 1.86 -1.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.49 1.86 -1.61 Diluted EPS 14.49 1.86 -1.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited