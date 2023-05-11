English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orchid Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.90 crore, up 17.83% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 209.90 crore in March 2023 up 17.83% from Rs. 178.13 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.14 crore in March 2023 up 997.91% from Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.41 crore in March 2023 up 56.8% from Rs. 26.41 crore in March 2022.
    Orchid Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 14.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.Orchid Pharma shares closed at 395.00 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and 22.48% over the last 12 months.
    Orchid Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.90159.76178.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.90159.76178.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.2276.7598.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.6918.853.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3616.6813.98
    Depreciation7.218.1826.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.9533.8237.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.485.48-1.95
    Other Income1.738.931.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.2014.41-0.21
    Interest7.487.684.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.726.73-4.67
    Exceptional Items39.21----
    P/L Before Tax65.936.73-4.67
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.936.73-4.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-6.78---1.92
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.166.73-6.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.020.86--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates59.147.59-6.59
    Equity Share Capital40.8240.8240.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.491.86-1.61
    Diluted EPS14.491.86-1.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.491.86-1.61
    Diluted EPS14.491.86-1.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Orchid Pharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 11, 2023 01:22 pm