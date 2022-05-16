Orchid Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.13 crore, up 48.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 178.13 crore in March 2022 up 48.99% from Rs. 119.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2022 up 73.36% from Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.41 crore in March 2022 down 8.2% from Rs. 28.77 crore in March 2021.
Orchid Pharma shares closed at 313.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Orchid Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|178.13
|161.38
|119.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|178.13
|161.38
|119.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.81
|81.30
|56.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.17
|11.13
|22.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.98
|17.57
|9.81
|Depreciation
|26.62
|20.22
|20.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.51
|37.30
|13.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|-6.15
|-2.85
|Other Income
|1.75
|2.37
|11.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-3.79
|8.44
|Interest
|4.46
|6.78
|11.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.67
|-10.57
|-3.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.67
|-10.57
|-3.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.67
|-10.57
|-3.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.92
|-3.29
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.59
|-13.86
|-3.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-21.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.59
|-13.86
|-24.73
|Equity Share Capital
|40.82
|40.82
|40.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|-3.40
|-6.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|-3.40
|-6.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|-3.40
|-6.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|-3.40
|-6.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited