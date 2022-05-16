 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orchid Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.13 crore, up 48.99% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.13 crore in March 2022 up 48.99% from Rs. 119.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2022 up 73.36% from Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.41 crore in March 2022 down 8.2% from Rs. 28.77 crore in March 2021.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 313.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months

Orchid Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.13 161.38 119.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.13 161.38 119.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.81 81.30 56.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.17 11.13 22.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.98 17.57 9.81
Depreciation 26.62 20.22 20.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.51 37.30 13.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.95 -6.15 -2.85
Other Income 1.75 2.37 11.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -3.79 8.44
Interest 4.46 6.78 11.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.67 -10.57 -3.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.67 -10.57 -3.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.67 -10.57 -3.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.92 -3.29 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.59 -13.86 -3.45
Minority Interest -- -- -21.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.59 -13.86 -24.73
Equity Share Capital 40.82 40.82 40.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.61 -3.40 -6.06
Diluted EPS -1.61 -3.40 -6.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.61 -3.40 -6.06
Diluted EPS -1.61 -3.40 -6.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

