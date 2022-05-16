Orchid Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.13 crore, up 48.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.13 crore in March 2022 up 48.99% from Rs. 119.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2022 up 73.36% from Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.41 crore in March 2022 down 8.2% from Rs. 28.77 crore in March 2021.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 313.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months