Orchid Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 111.52 crore, down 81.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.52 crore in March 2020 down 81.41% from Rs. 599.98 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.86 crore in March 2020 down 155.99% from Rs. 69.41 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2020 down 437.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019.
Orchid Pharma shares closed at 5.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE)
|Orchid Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.52
|129.46
|599.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.52
|129.46
|599.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.13
|53.37
|262.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.02
|0.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.20
|2.78
|26.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.44
|22.57
|82.28
|Depreciation
|31.20
|31.65
|129.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.24
|50.50
|246.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.78
|-31.42
|-148.15
|Other Income
|5.70
|7.02
|16.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.08
|-24.41
|-131.22
|Interest
|0.78
|3.29
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.86
|-27.69
|-131.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|200.93
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.86
|-27.69
|69.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.86
|-27.69
|69.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.86
|-27.69
|69.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-38.86
|-27.69
|69.41
|Equity Share Capital
|88.96
|88.96
|88.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.52
|-3.11
|7.80
|Diluted EPS
|-9.52
|-3.11
|7.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.52
|-3.11
|7.80
|Diluted EPS
|-9.52
|-3.11
|7.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am