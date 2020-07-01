Orchid Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 111.52 crore, down 81.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.52 crore in March 2020 down 81.41% from Rs. 599.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.86 crore in March 2020 down 155.99% from Rs. 69.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2020 down 437.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 5.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE)