Orchid Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.99 crore, up 41.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 130.99 crore in June 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 92.31 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022 up 51.42% from Rs. 30.90 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022 up 471.75% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.
Orchid Pharma shares closed at 307.45 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -28.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orchid Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|130.99
|178.13
|92.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|130.99
|178.13
|92.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|111.46
|98.81
|67.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.66
|3.17
|-20.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.58
|13.98
|15.13
|Depreciation
|21.63
|26.62
|20.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.16
|37.51
|29.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.18
|-1.95
|-20.54
|Other Income
|2.93
|1.75
|3.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.25
|-0.21
|-17.42
|Interest
|7.84
|4.46
|10.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.09
|-4.67
|-28.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.09
|-4.67
|-28.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.09
|-4.67
|-28.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-1.92
|-2.61
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.09
|-6.59
|-30.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.92
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.01
|-6.59
|-30.90
|Equity Share Capital
|40.82
|40.82
|40.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-1.61
|-7.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-1.61
|-7.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-1.61
|-7.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-1.61
|-7.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited