Orchid Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.99 crore, up 41.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.99 crore in June 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 92.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022 up 51.42% from Rs. 30.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022 up 471.75% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 307.45 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -28.75% over the last 12 months.

Orchid Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.99 178.13 92.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.99 178.13 92.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.46 98.81 67.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.66 3.17 -20.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.58 13.98 15.13
Depreciation 21.63 26.62 20.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.16 37.51 29.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.18 -1.95 -20.54
Other Income 2.93 1.75 3.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.25 -0.21 -17.42
Interest 7.84 4.46 10.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.09 -4.67 -28.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.09 -4.67 -28.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.09 -4.67 -28.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -1.92 -2.61
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.09 -6.59 -30.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.92 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.01 -6.59 -30.90
Equity Share Capital 40.82 40.82 40.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.68 -1.61 -7.57
Diluted EPS -3.68 -1.61 -7.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.68 -1.61 -7.57
Diluted EPS -3.68 -1.61 -7.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
