Orchid Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.99 crore, up 41.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.99 crore in June 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 92.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022 up 51.42% from Rs. 30.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022 up 471.75% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 307.45 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -28.75% over the last 12 months.