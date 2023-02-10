Orchid Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore in December 2022 down 1% from Rs. 161.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2022 up 154.73% from Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.