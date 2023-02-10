 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orchid Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore in December 2022 down 1% from Rs. 161.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2022 up 154.73% from Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.

Orchid Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.76 165.25 161.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.76 165.25 161.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.75 113.66 81.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.85 -13.34 11.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.68 17.73 17.57
Depreciation 8.18 17.76 20.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.82 29.38 37.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.48 0.06 -6.15
Other Income 8.93 5.84 2.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.41 5.90 -3.79
Interest 7.68 9.22 6.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.73 -3.32 -10.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.73 -3.32 -10.57
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.73 -3.32 -10.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -3.29
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.73 -3.32 -13.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.86 -2.07 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.59 -5.39 -13.86
Equity Share Capital 40.82 40.82 40.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 -1.32 -3.40
Diluted EPS 1.86 -1.32 -3.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 -1.32 -3.40
Diluted EPS 1.86 -1.32 -3.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
