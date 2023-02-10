English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orchid Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.76 crore in December 2022 down 1% from Rs. 161.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2022 up 154.73% from Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.

    Orchid Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.76165.25161.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.76165.25161.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.75113.6681.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.85-13.3411.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6817.7317.57
    Depreciation8.1817.7620.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.8229.3837.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.480.06-6.15
    Other Income8.935.842.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.415.90-3.79
    Interest7.689.226.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.73-3.32-10.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.73-3.32-10.57
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.73-3.32-10.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----3.29
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.73-3.32-13.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.86-2.07--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.59-5.39-13.86
    Equity Share Capital40.8240.8240.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.86-1.32-3.40
    Diluted EPS1.86-1.32-3.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.86-1.32-3.40
    Diluted EPS1.86-1.32-3.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited