Orchid Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 102.78 crore, down 20.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.78 crore in December 2020 down 20.61% from Rs. 129.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.72 crore in December 2020 down 61.5% from Rs. 27.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2020 down 144.2% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2019.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 5.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE)