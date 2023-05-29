ORCHASP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore in March 2023 up 1.06% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 137.94% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 210.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

ORCHASP shares closed at 2.25 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.03% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.