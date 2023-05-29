English
    ORCHASP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ORCHASP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore in March 2023 up 1.06% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 137.94% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 210.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    ORCHASP shares closed at 2.25 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.03% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.

    ORCHASP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.714.469.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.714.469.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01--0.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.052.456.07
    Depreciation0.020.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.504.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.581.50-1.25
    Other Income4.850.030.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.731.52-0.55
    Interest0.180.200.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.911.32-0.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.911.32-0.64
    Tax-0.250.370.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.660.95-0.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.660.95-0.70
    Equity Share Capital22.5921.0919.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.09-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.150.09-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.09-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.150.09-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #ORCHASP #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am