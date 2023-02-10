ORCHASP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, down 54.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2022 down 54.47% from Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 290.61% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 234.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.