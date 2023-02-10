English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ORCHASP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, down 54.47% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ORCHASP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2022 down 54.47% from Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 290.61% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 234.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    ORCHASP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.464.699.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.464.699.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.480.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.452.838.45
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.710.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.500.650.40
    Other Income0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.520.680.43
    Interest0.200.200.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.320.480.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.320.480.24
    Tax0.370.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.950.480.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.950.480.24
    Equity Share Capital21.0919.7919.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.050.02
    Diluted EPS0.090.050.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.050.02
    Diluted EPS0.090.050.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited