ORCHASP Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ORCHASP are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore in March 2023 up 1.06% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 137.94% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 210.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.
ORCHASP shares closed at 2.25 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.03% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.
|ORCHASP
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.71
|4.46
|9.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.71
|4.46
|9.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|--
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.05
|2.45
|10.07
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.50
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.58
|1.50
|-1.25
|Other Income
|4.85
|0.03
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.73
|1.52
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.18
|0.20
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.91
|1.32
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.91
|1.32
|-0.64
|Tax
|-0.25
|0.37
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.66
|0.95
|-0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.66
|0.95
|-0.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.66
|0.95
|-0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|22.59
|21.09
|19.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.09
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.09
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.09
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.09
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited